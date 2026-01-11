Enjoy singing? Burnham’s All Sorts Community Choir seeks new members

Burnham-On-Sea residents looking for a fun new activity in 2026 are being invited to join a local community choir as it begins a fresh season of rehearsals.

All Sorts Community Choir enjoyed a busy 2025, performing 22 times throughout the year and raising £600 for Weston Hospice during its 10th anniversary concert.

Choir organiser Sue Toon says the group is keen to welcome new members, saying. “Do you want to do something different in 2026? Maybe something you haven’t done for years but have enjoyed in the past? Do you love singing, want to have fun and see people enjoy singing with you?”

Rehearsals take place on Thursdays at East Brent Hall from 7.30pm, and newcomers are encouraged to come along for a relaxed taster session.

The choir will start the year learning a new set of songs, including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Day by Day, Only You and This Is Me. All welcome. £12 per month.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Sue at sue.toon@btinternet.com or 07917 028451, or visit the group’s Facebook page at All-Sorts Community Choir.