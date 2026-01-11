Burnham-On-Sea’s BD Jazz Club announces new season of live music

Burnham-On-Sea jazz fans are preparing for a fresh season of live traditional jazz as the long‑running BD Jazz Club restarts its regular events.

The club, which has been running since 1996, will host a series of performances featuring well‑known bands from across the UK.

The new programme begins on Friday 27th March with Kevin Grenfell’s Jazz Giants, followed by The Sunset Café Stompers on Friday 24th April.

Further dates include The Nick White Quintet on Friday 29th May, The San Jacinto Stompers on Friday 26th June, and Richard Leach’s Street Band on Friday 31st July. Tickets for each event are priced at £10 per person on the door.

The performances are held at Cossington Village Hall (TA7 8JN) from 8pm-10.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

The BD Jazz Club was formed to preserve and promote New Orleans and traditional jazz in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area.

As a non‑profit organisation, the club donates any surplus funds to charity and is currently supporting the RNIB Guide Dog Training Programme. The regular sessions regularly feature bands from across the UK, and organisers say newcomers are always welcome.

For further information about the club please contact Diane 01278 788070.