News

Work starts next week on new bund at Burnham park to deter traveller encampments

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Priory Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea

Work is due to get underway next week on the installation of a new protective bund around the grassed area at Priory Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has confirmed it will fund the project, which aims to prevent further unauthorised traveller encampments on the popular green space.

The land is owned and maintained by Somerset Council, which will carry out the works.

A Town Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com the decision follows a rise in encampments on the site in recent months and forms part of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding local parks for residents and visitors.

Priory Gardens in Burnham-On-Sea

The work is scheduled to start during the week commencing 12th January 2026. The council adds that while the newly constructed bund may look “a little unsightly” at first, the appearance will improve as the grass begins to grow over it.

Once completed, the bund will act as a physical barrier to protect the grassed area and help maintain the park’s condition for community use.

