Neglected dog nursed back to health at Brent Knoll RSPCA centre seeks a new home

A neglected dog who arrived at the RSPCA’s Brent Knoll Animal Centre severely underweight is now ready to begin a new chapter in a loving home.

Five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Harper was rescued by an RSPCA inspector in late 2024 and brought to the North Somerset centre in poor condition, suffering from an untreated skin problem and significant weight loss.

Staff at the centre have spent months helping her recover, gradually building up her weight, treating her skin, and supporting her through cruciate ligament surgery on both of her back legs.

Now fully recovered, Harper is searching for an understanding family who can offer her a calm and supportive home environment.

Andy Cook, Behaviour and Welfare Advisor at the Brent Knoll centre, said: “Harper is a cracking girl. She has short legs and a big space hopper head, which is just gorgeous! She has a very loving personality and will provide hours of entertainment to a person or family that can cater to her individual needs.

“We’re looking for an understanding and patient family who will support Harper on the next step of her journey and help her realise she is now safe and loved.”

Harper prefers human company and does not enjoy being around other dogs, so she will need to be the only pet in the household. She is also unsuitable for off‑lead exercise in public spaces, meaning secure private land will be essential.

Despite her difficult start, staff say she is affectionate, enjoys leaning in for fuss, and will happily sit on a lap if given the chance. She also loves toys—especially destroying them—so her new owners will need to keep things “cheap and safe”.

Harper has met children during her time at the centre and behaved well, so the team would consider rehoming her with families who have children of secondary school age.

Her previous owner has since been prosecuted by the RSPCA and banned from keeping animals for five years.

Anyone who believes they can offer Harper the right home is encouraged to read her full rehoming profile on the RSPCA North Somerset website and complete an application form.

The appeal comes as new RSPCA figures show animal neglect reached its highest level in at least six years, rising by 30% in 2025 compared to 2024. With the cost of living crisis continuing to impact pet owners, the charity has launched its “Big Give Back to Animals” campaign to raise vital funds for frontline rescue work over the winter months.