Over 100 arrested in first two weeks of Somerset drink and drug drive campaign

Police in Somerset have arrested more than 100 people in the first two weeks of their annual drink and drug driving campaign, which launched on December 1st.

A total of 117 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving so far, an increase on the 111 arrests made during the same period last year.

Officers say the figures highlight the ongoing dangers posed by intoxicated drivers on local roads.

Police say drink and drug driving has been a factor in 25 per cent of all fatal collisions in the Avon and Somerset area this year. Officers are carrying out proactive roadside checks and speaking to motorists about the dangers, while also urging residents to report anyone they suspect of driving under the influence.

Community intelligence, ANPR cameras, and CCTV are being used year-round to target offenders. Police stress there is “no safe way to drink and drive” and are asking the public to help take dangerous drivers off the road before it is too late.

The campaign comes after a tragic case earlier this year in which Michael Atkinson, 38, of Taunton, caused the death of grandmother Sally Blew, 77, while driving under the influence.

Atkinson was already disqualified from driving when he struck her while speeding in a 30mph zone. He later tested positive for both alcohol and drugs and was sentenced to nine years in prison and banned from driving for almost 12 years.

Inspector Matt Boiles, of the roads policing team, said: “This case is a stark reminder that driving while intoxicated is never a victimless act. One decision can destroy lives in seconds — including your own. The offender made a deliberate choice to get behind the wheel while intoxicated, fully aware of the risks. That choice has had devastating consequences.”

Anyone who believes someone is currently driving under the influence should call 999 immediately. Suspected offenders can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form.