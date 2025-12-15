Yellow warning for heavy rain issued in Burnham-On-Sea area this Wednesday

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area this Wednesday, December 17th.

The warning is in place across the region from 10am until midnight, with forecasters cautioning that travel disruption is possible.

A Met Office spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A period of rain, heavy at times, will move east across this region during Wednesday. Coming off the back of recent very wet weather, some travel disruption and surface flooding is possible.”

Forecasters say 15-25mm of rain is likely to fall widely across the region.

The rain is expected to clear eastwards later on Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday.