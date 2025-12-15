8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsYellow warning for heavy rain issued in Burnham-On-Sea area this Wednesday
News

Yellow warning for heavy rain issued in Burnham-On-Sea area this Wednesday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Rain in Burnham-On-Sea

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area this Wednesday, December 17th.

The warning is in place across the region from 10am until midnight, with forecasters cautioning that travel disruption is possible.

A Met Office spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A period of rain, heavy at times, will move east across this region during Wednesday. Coming off the back of recent very wet weather, some travel disruption and surface flooding is possible.”

Forecasters say 15-25mm of rain is likely to fall widely across the region.

The rain is expected to clear eastwards later on Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday.

Previous article
Families flock to Burnham-On-Sea hovercraft station to see Santa in his grotto
Next article
PHOTOS: ITV News presenter starts Burnham beach charity run with 200 runners

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

Paws N Play BOS

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.6 ° C
9.8 °
8.3 °
95 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com