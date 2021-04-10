Around 120 local people are signed up to take part in a Sponsored Walk on Saturday April 24th April to support the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Memorial hospital.

50 plus people will be walking the full distance to Brean and back while others will be walking to Berrow.

By popular demand, the organisers say that there is now also the option for those with young children or people that just don’t fancy the longer routes of taking a shorter walk to the lighthouse on the beach.

Organiser Mike Barsby adds: “All walkers will start and finish from the check-in gazebo outside Burnham’s Ritz Social Club where free refreshments will be available with the compliments of The Ritz. Certificates of achievement will be given to everyone on their return.”

“All Covid safety measures will be in place, and the start times will be staggered through the morning to avoid large groups gathering. Volunteer marshals will be in place at the turn around points to check people in and cheer them on their way.”

“The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital is a charitable foundation and with the dedication of volunteers, staff members, and partners, they strive to improve the lives of everyone who needs medical help.”

“This has been a challenging time for the team at the hospital and the Friends group usual fundraising has been halted by the Covid crisis.”

He adds: “This event is on target to raise over £1500 which helps pay for the little extras that give the staff and patients a happier day.”

If you are unable to participate but would like to make a donation please support Team Ritz on their walk to Brean and Back by clicking here.

It’s Not too late to take part! For more details, or to register for any of the three distance options, email mikebarsby21@gmail.com or text him on 07936538263.