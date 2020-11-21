Over 120 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across Somerset in the latest daily figures.

The official data shows the county council area has seen 123 positive tests in the latest 24 hour period to Friday.

22 new positive cases were in Mendip, which has now recorded an overall total of 717 cases.

Sedgemoor had 34 new cases, lifting its overall total to 1,320, while there were 37 positive tests in Somerset West and Taunton, where the tally has risen to 1,307.

The biggest increase was in South Somerset, with a rise of 30, taking its overall total to 1,256.

The 123 new confirmed cases in Somerset mean there have been a total of 4,671 positive tests in the county council area.