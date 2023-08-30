A cancer support charity which provides patients and families with free holidays in Burnham-On-Sea has launched a fundraising campaign to try and secure the future of their static caravans due to a lack of funding.

The charity, called Balls to Cancer, works to support sufferers across the country.

The organisation operates two holiday homes in Burnham-On-Sea to provide breaks for those affected by cancer.

The holiday homes, based at Burnham’s Haven Holiday Park in Marine Drive, welcome anyone affected by cancer.

However, the charity says that future of the holiday homes is at risk due to a downturn in donations.

Balls to Cancer has therefore launched a fundraising page here which has already received donations of over £15,000 towards its £20,000 target.

“We desperately need your help to continue to offer free holidays to cancer fighting families. We have two luxury holiday homes based at the Haven holiday park in Burnham-on-Sea and if we don’t raise this urgently, we may have to close,” adds a spokesperson.