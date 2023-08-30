Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has spent a day alongside Burnham-On-Sea Police to learn more about their work and the local issues they handle.

Cllr Lesley Millard visited the town’s Police station in Burnham Road on Wednesday (August 30th) before joining a local patrol during a ride-along.

She said: “I thank PC Adrian Jones for allowing me to join him for part of his shift. He was able to explain the technology used to process calls to the local police force. I also saw the variety of reasons for calling the police.”

“This can be incidents concerning anti-social behavior, domestic violence, suspicious actions and many other reasons. Every day is different and the police need to have many different skills and a wide knowledge to find solutions.”

“I saw Adrian at work using patience, compassion and a deep sense of duty to his neighbourhood. It was a privilege to be an observer on his shift.”

“PC Adrian has been a policeman in Burnham and Highbridge for many years and we were able to discuss how things have changed over that time. He has a very detailed knowledge of our towns that is invaluable to our local force.”

“He took me to meet some of the people that he works in partnership with and I have now visited parts of the towns that I had never seen before.”

“I applied for this experience because I wanted to know the context that our police are working in and gain more knowledge of our towns. It certainly successfully met those targets.”

Anyone can apply to go on a drive-a-long via the Police website – fill in the application form here.