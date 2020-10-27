Overall rates of Coronavirus infection in Somerset have risen in two districts during the past 24 hours.

Rates of infection are rising in Sedgemoor and South Somerset, according to the latest official data, but the figures remain low compared to the rest of the UK.

The total number of cases over the past seven days in the districts in the 24 hours to 5pm on Sunday were Mendip 51; Sedgemoor 87; Somerset West and Taunton 96; and South Somerset 58.

The rate of infection per 100,000 of population is:

Mendip 44.1 (down from 46.7);

Sedgemoor 70.6 (up from 67.4);

SWT 61.9 (down from 63.8);

South Somerset 34.5 (up from 27.9.

The overall weekly total of new confirmed cases in the county council area is 283, with a rate of 50.3 per 100,000 of population.