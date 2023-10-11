There were long delays on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston last night (Wednesday, October 11th) after a car left the carriageway and overturned.

Fire crews rescued two occupants inside the vehicle.

National Highways said three miles of queues built up on the southbound M5 carriageway after the vehicle flipped over at just before 8.20pm between junctions 21 and 22.

A spokesperson for National Highways said traffic had been temporarily held due to the collision, with emergency services on scene.

By 9.20pm two lanes had re-opened with only the inside land closed while recovery was undertaken and delays started to ease.

An Avon Fire spokesperson added: “Crews from Avonmouth and Weston were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 8.18pm.”

“On arrival, crews found one car which had the left the carriageway and was on its roof. Two people were released from the vehicle by firefighters.”

”Also in attendance were police and ambulance colleagues.”