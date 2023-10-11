A yellow weather warning for torrential rain has been issued by the Met Office for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Thursday, October 12th).

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows that heavy downpours are set to sweep into the area tonight and then continue overnight into Friday. The weather warning is in force from 9pm today until 11:59pm on Friday.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to develop through Thursday evening, before affecting much of England and Wales through Friday.”

“Rain gradually clears from the north through Friday afternoon and evening. Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible.”

“Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours.”

Pictured: Surface water flooding last month in Burnham-On-Sea