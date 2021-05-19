A section of Burnham-On-Sea’s Stoddens Road is fully closed for two days this week while roadworks are carried out.

Bristol Water is carrying out the work today (Thursday) near the junction of Caernarvon Way, while urgent works are carried out.

Diversions are in place while the road is closed. The work commenced on 19th May and runs until 20th May for a total of 2 days.

For information about the works being carried out please contact Bristol Water on 01179 662 267 quoting the reference number ttro432079SE – BW – Stoddens Road.