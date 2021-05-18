A crowd funding scheme is set to be launched to help transform a set of aging tennis courts in Burnham-On-Sea into a modern, new multi-use sports area.

Members of The Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust, pictured, are seeking to create a new MUGA (multi use games area) at Crosses Penn, next to Burnham’s Manor Gardens.

As reported here, the new facilities would allow tennis, netball, basketball and football to be played. A perimeter jogging/cycle track is also part of the plans if funds allow.

The team of volunteers who run the trust are planning to start a crowdfunding scheme shortly to raise an initial £5,000 which they hope will help demonstrate support for the project and enable larger grant applications to be submitted to complete the project.

The Trustees are all volunteers and give their time and expertise to the project and are Chairman Mike Murphy, local residents Amanda Charlton, Dawn Carey, John Edwards, Mike Price and Eileen Shaw, who acts as the Trust’s secretary.

Earlier this month, the Trust secured a £950 grant from the Town Council to enable it to continue its work on the project.

Chairman Mike Murphy says: “We are very pleased and grateful to the Town Council for this grant as it will enable us to implement the next steps in our improvement plan. We continue to move forward with our plans and there are a number of areas we are currently working on.”

“Following a general survey undertaken last year, we will now be asking under 18 year olds for their view as we didn’t have any responses from this particular demographic previously. We would like to thank The King Alfred School Academy who are going to support us in engaging their Year 7 – 13s.”

“We are also planning to secure funding and applying for grants – as well as launching a crowdfunding page in the coming weeks, we would be interested in talking to any individual or business who would like to offer financial support to the project, or who would be able to run a fundraising event on our behalf.”

He adds that the Trust’s logo competition is ongoing and has received several entries. A website is set to be launched for the group, and a Facebook page is now running and feedback is welcomed.

He adds: “Separately, we have also gone out to tender with three companies to quote for the proposal with full costs and timescales.”

If you require information on the project, or would like to get involved, contact Mike on 07977 274954 or by email mike.murphy@gmx.com or Eileen on 01278 780733, email eileenshaw@gmx.co.uk