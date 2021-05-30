Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow have been busy on the hottest weekend of the year so far.

Visitors have flocked into the Burnham-On-Sea area to enjoy the Bank Holiday weekend amid the freedom of easing Covid restrictions.

Our photos show the busy scenes over the weekend as temperatures rose to 21°C (69.8°F) on Sunday.

Brean has seen its busiest weekend of the year so far, with hundreds of vehicles parked on the beach on Sunday, as pictured here.

Burnham-On-Sea was also busy and many traders along the seafront reported a bumper day of sales of ice cream and cold drinks on Sunday.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast predicts more hot weather today and on Tuesday before rain on Wednesday followed by mild weather later in the week.

 
