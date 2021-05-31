Mark Moor Bowling Club has celebrated a double dose of good news.

During the club’s open day on Saturday (May 30th), the club marked receiving £12,269 of donations.

A celebratory cake was unveiled, decorated with the logos of Sedgemoor District Council and Viridor Credits, which have given donations.

Sedgemoor District Council has awarded the club a grant of £10,000 to help it through the past difficult year.

And the clubhouse also getting a smart new carpet courtesy of Viridor Credits’ Landfill Communities Fund, which has given a grant of £2,269.

“Local councillor Will Human has been very supportive of the club in respect of the council grant and very much earned his slice of cake and the thanks of all club members present,” said a spokesman.

“It was lovely to see so many youngsters having a go on the green during the day.”

Pictured: Will Human (front right) with Elaine White and Brian Haggett (Photo: Brian Tagg)