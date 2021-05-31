Tickets have gone on sale for Brent Knoll’s Music On The Green which is set to go ahead in July.

Organisers say a reduced number of tickets are now available for the event, which will be held on Brent Knoll Village Green on Saturday 17th July at 7.30pm.

“We are thrilled to welcome back as this year’s performers ‘Kick the Cat’, the Bristol based Blues Brothers, Soul, Motown and Funk Revue band with a repertoire of music from across the years, who were so popular when they entertained us three years ago,” says a spokesman.

“We know this will be an evening not to be missed! This is always a great night and with ‘Kick the Cat’ we know we are in for something special.”

“To make sure we are Covid safe, ticket numbers will be limited, so book early so you don’t miss out.”

Tickets are priced at £12.50 each, with entrance for accompanied children under 14 free.

Tickets are available from Brent Knoll Village Shop or ring (01278) 760760 or 760308. A Bar, BBQ and raffle will be available on the night.