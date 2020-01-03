The swimming pool at Brean Splash is getting a £275,000 upgrade as part of a major refurbishment project that includes the installation of 900 new solar panels.

The 25m pool at Brean Splash Waterpark has been closed for the last fortnight whilst the floor in the main pool has been replaced – the first time it as been replaced since its opening in 2011.

The previous liner was removed and a new cushion layer added before the new dark blue liner along with lane markings, says the Brean Splash team.

“This provides a new unique system offering a cushion feel underfoot which is popular amongst pool walkers and guests with disabilities. The pool is a constant depth of 1.12 metres,” Jeff Smith, Leisure Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

900 solar panels have also been fitted across the roof of both Brean Splash and Brean Play, as pictured below.

With a short investment payback period due to latest in modern solar technology, the team expects this to deliver a £1 million financial benefit over the next 20 years.

Jeff added: “It is important we maintain the facility to the highest standard and completing this work during one of our quietest periods to limit disruption to local swimmers.”

“We are always looking at how we can improve our environmental impact and this along with our biomass boilers which heat all the pools at Brean Splash this is helping to reduce our carbon footprint.”

“The 25m pool is the home to Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club and the Brean Splash Swim School.”

“We also offer annual membership and birthday parties and are open to the general public all year round.”