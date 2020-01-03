An air ambulance landed in a Highbridge town centre car park this week to help a patient suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

A red air ambulance from Devon Air Ambulance Trust landed in the Bank Street car park in front of the St John Ambulance building on Monday, as pictured here.

A spokesperson for Devon Air Ambulance Trust told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our North Devon based aircraft went to Highbridge to an elderly female who was experiencing cardiac issues.”

“Our crew land-assisted with the patient to Musgrove Park in Taunton.”