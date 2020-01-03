air ambulance lands in Highbridge Bank Street Car Park

An air ambulance landed in a Highbridge town centre car park this week to help a patient suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

A red air ambulance from Devon Air Ambulance Trust landed in the Bank Street car park in front of the St John Ambulance building on Monday, as pictured here.

air ambulance lands in Highbridge Bank Street Car Park

A spokesperson for Devon Air Ambulance Trust told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our North Devon based aircraft went to Highbridge to an elderly female who was experiencing cardiac issues.”

“Our crew land-assisted with the patient to Musgrove Park in Taunton.”

 

 