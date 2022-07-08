Families of children from Brent Knoll Primary School were treated to an outdoor performance of Peter Pan this week, filled with singing, dancing and laughter.

As the sun set, Brent Knoll was the perfect backdrop for the show on Thursday evening (7th July). A cast of over 70 children took part, featuring pirates and wild warriors, fairies and mermaids, a hungry crocodile, the brave lost boys and the characters Captain Hook, Mr Smee, The Darlings, Tinkerbell and Peter Pan.

Head teacher Chris Burman said: “The key stage two production of Peter Pan was an amazing success. There was great team work from the children, under the leadership of class teacher, Paula Baker, combined with terrific acting, singing and staging which ensured the audience had an evening to remember.”

Paula Baker added: “We were immensely proud of each and every child. We have been so impressed by their courage to audition, the responsibility have they demonstrated for learning their lines, and the patience, respect and commitment they have shown each other during rehearsals.”

“Our journey to Neverland has made learning fun, encouraged new friendships and helped lots of children gain the self-confidence to perform in front of others.”

Joseph, the ship’s cook, said: “It was wonderful that all of our parents loved it!” And JJ, one of the lost boys, added: “It was a great day to share such a lot of happiness and joy!” This story was written with the help of Pegasus Class.