Somerset Wildlife Trust’s Wildlife Watch Club will be held at Highbridge’s Apex Park on Sunday (10th July), between 2-4pm.

The club is aimed at children aged 6-12 years and meets once a month, usually on the second Sunday of each month.

The groups are for children to make friends with other nature-loving young people and have fun taking part in practical nature activities.

“This weekend’s session will focus on the ‘fabulous flowers’, and the children will discover interesting facts about about the foliage at the Apex Park and make a few crafts to take home,” says Margaret Micklewright, Wildlife Watch Leader.

“Children must attend with an adult who can stay for the whole session. Our Wildlife Watch Groups are organised by volunteer leaders who know about the local places and wildlife and are passionate about getting young people outside, exploring and having fun.”

“They generally work with their young members and local experts to organise all kinds of wildlife and environmental activities.”

Bring a parent or carer, strong footwear, a hat (don’t forget suncream).

To take part in the Somerset Wildlife Trust Wildlife Watch Club, families need to register their interest by emailing apexwildlifewatch@gmail.com before the event.

A charge to cover drinks and materials will be £2 per child (£1 for additional siblings).

Pictured: Girl looks through magnifying glass at log (photo Adrian Clarke)