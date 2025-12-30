PHOTOS: Budding young chefs in Burnham take part in Rotary Young Chef contest

Budding young chefs have demonstrated their cooking skills during Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s annual Young Chef competition this month.

Held at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, the youngsters were set the challenge of preparing and cooking a three-course meal in two hours with a limited budget.

The judges – Natasha King, Oliver Bird, Nigel Smith and Dan Milford – praised the four young chefs for the “exceptionally high” standard of their finished meals and the variety of their dishes.

Freya won with an impressive menu and will go on to the next round.

The school’s Kim Voit adds: “The four students, Freya, Elouise, Ayla and Taylor, created a set of amazing meals that were thoroughly enjoyed by our judges!”

”The students worked amazingly throughout and presented their dishes beautifully. These four students have set the bar extremely high for the next years to come.”

”I am very lucky to have such a smooth running 1st year organising the competition and look forward to the coming years!”

A Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club spokesperson said: “The Rotary Club has supported this event for many years – it helps to encourage cooking skills, promotes healthy eating, budgeting, and boosts confidence.”

The youngsters were awarded prizes by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club and Freya now goes on to quality for the district final in February 2026.