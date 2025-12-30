Burnham-On-Sea cinema owner set to open new fourth Somerset cinema in 2026

Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Cinema owner Pat Scott is set to open his FOURTH cinema in Somerset during 2026.

Pat, who runs S&B Cinemas, already has successful cinemas in Frome and Minehead, alongside his original venue in Burnham-On-Sea.

The S&B Cinemas team has recently secured the ownership of an Art Deco former cinema building in Wincanton.

He is creating a three-screen venue there to show the latest Hollywood movies.

Pat says he “believes in these smaller-town cinemas”, converting and updating properties to create small, welcoming venues with family friendly facilities that offer seats at low cost.

The original Plaza Cinema in Wincanton opened in 1934, but was converted into a bingo hall in 1970. In 1989, films were once again shown at the South Street cinema, but the venue closed in 1992. In 1999, it was taken on by Wincanton Community Church, and has been vacant since 2014.

Pat adds that the new Wincanton cinema is scheduled to open this coming Spring: “We are hoping to get two screens open for the first week of February with the third screen following around three months afterwards.”

He thanked customers for their loyal support over the years.