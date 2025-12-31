Burnham Beekeepers celebrate 150 years of Somerset Beekeeping with new training programme

Somerset Beekeepers Association is celebrating a major milestone this year as it marks 150 years of supporting honey bees and beekeepers across the county — and the Burnham & District branch is inviting local residents to get involved through its annual Beekeeping for Beginners Course.

The association, which has existed almost continuously since 1876, is one of the oldest beekeeping organisations in the country.

Its Burnham branch, based in West Huntspill, plays a key role in helping new beekeepers take their first steps into the craft.

Each year, the branch runs a structured beginners course designed for those with little or no experience, as well as people who are simply “bee curious.”

The programme includes six classroom sessions, after which newcomers are invited to join experienced members over the summer for hands‑on experience working with honey bee colonies.

The course covers the essentials of bee biology, hive management, seasonal care, and the practicalities of keeping healthy, productive hives. Organisers say it also offers a friendly way to meet others with an interest in nature, sustainability and supporting local pollinators.

With growing awareness of the pressures facing bees and other pollinating insects, more people are looking for ways to make a positive environmental impact. Beekeeping, the branch says, is a rewarding blend of practical skills, environmental stewardship and community spirit.

Full details of the Burnham beginners course — including dates, costs and how to register — are available on the Burnham Branch page of the Somerset Beekeepers Association website here.