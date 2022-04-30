Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society members have marked their 50th anniversary by performing their Spring Concert.

The event was held at Burnham’s Roman Catholic Church in Highbridge Road on Saturday (April 30th) in front of an audience of over 150 people.

The evening started with an emotional performance of the Ukranian Prayer by John Rutter as hostilities continue with Russia.

The society’s singers performed Handel’s Coronation Anthems and The Dettingen Te Deum, led by Musical Director James Davies. They were joined by two professional soloists, Anthony Mansfield and Charlotte Sleet.

During the evening, Society Chairman Peter Read thanked the singers and the audience for their support of the societty in its 50th anniversary year.

The choir were also joined by an orchestral ensemble of 15 professional musicians, including percussion.

Sopranos were Pauline Baker, Penny Charman, Hazel Cheeseman, Mary Crowe, Anne Hicks, Jane Kendall, Janet Nurse, Michaela Pates, Yvonne Ryder, Trish Sheerman, Julie Skinner, Rachel Smith, Venny Williams and Colette Winfield.

Altos were Gillian Briggs, Sue Dragt, Rosemary Edwards, Sally Flack, Anna Hallett, Robin Jenkins, Sarah Lane, Jane Lee, Joan Locock, Jean Reynolds, Janet Scowcroft, Mary Spilsbury, Katie Tucker and Jenny Wintle.

Tenors were Peter Brown, Andy Cruickshank, Bev Hearn, David Hill, Peter Read, John Smythe, Bernie Spilsbury and Tim Webb. Basses were Brian Griffin, David King, Gary Locock, Richard Sigrist, Roger Wildbore and Steve Wood. The Front of House team included Jenny Fox, Pat Payton and Connie Whale.

The Society’s Christmas concert will be held on December 15th at 7.30pm in the Catholic Church. New singers are welcome to the society’s weekly meetings every Thursday. For more details, call 01278 641640.