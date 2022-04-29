Police have appealed for witnesses after a man sadly died in a collision between two HGVs on the M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston on Friday (April 29th).
The incident happened on the northbound carriageway at about 1.15pm between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 21 for Weston.
A Police spokesman says: “Sadly, the male driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
“The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”
“If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please make contact on 101, quoting log 445 of 29 April.”
The motorway was initially closed in both directions and emergency services were at the scene, with an air ambulance seen landing on the northbound side.
Avon and Somerset Police and National Highways said drivers faced long delays with queues stretching back over seven miles northbound and over 12 miles southbound.
The southbound carriageway re-opened at around 3pm and one lane of the northbound carriageway re-opened at 3.30pm.