The incident happened on the northbound carriageway at about 1.15pm between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 21 for Weston.

A Police spokesman says: “Sadly, the male driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

“The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.”

“If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please make contact on 101, quoting log 445 of 29 April.”