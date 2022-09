A Burnham-On-Sea beach clean was carried out by a dedicated group of volunteers on Saturday (September 10th).

The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea beach organised the latest clean-up near the Sailing Club where rubbish regularly collects at the mouth of the River Brue estuary.

Organiser Mark Hollidge said: “We had 18 helpers in total and collected 13 bags of litter.”

The next litter pick will be in November and details will be issued on Burnham-On-Sea.com.