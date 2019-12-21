Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas farmers market attracted scores of shoppers into the town centre on Friday (December 20th).

A dozen-strong line-up of stallholders was set up along The High Street for shoppers to stock up on festive food and drink.

A wide range of locally-produced festive food was available, ranging from festive meat, cheeses, chutneys and bread to other Christmas produce.

“This was the last Burnham-On-Sea Farmers Market of 2019 but we will be back next month on Friday 31st January, 2020,” said a spokeswoman.