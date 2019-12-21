Highbridge’s Asda store has this week given a boost to a local community group that helps young people with special needs.

The supermarket’s Community Champion presented a bumper-sized Christmas cheque for £841.06 to Somerset Time For Youth.

The group held a ‘Jinglebell celebration’ at St John’s Church where the cheque was handed over to delighted members, as pictured here.

Somerset Time For Youth is a club for children/young people with special/additional needs, and it holds regular Community Cafés sessions called Truly Scrumptious.

The café is run by adults with learning disabilities, and supported by a dedicated team. Truly Scrumptious Community Café is based in St Johns Church Hall, Highbridge, TA9 3HS three afternoons a week, between 2:00pm and 4:00pm.