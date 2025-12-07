PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Christmas trees festival returns with over 40 sparkling trees

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Christmas tree festival has opened with over 40 decorated trees on display.

The sparkling festive trees, decorated by community groups and businesses, are on display from December 8th until January 3rd at St Andrew’s Church.

The popular free-to-enter festival is open to the public each day from 11am-3pm except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It has been running for 13 years.

Rev. Kath Allen led Saturday’s lighting up service and told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be holding the festival again this year and thank all those groups and businesses taking part.”

“Many people in the area look forward to visiting this colourful festival which brightens the church during the whole festive period and also involves many different community groups and companies.”

The Christmas Tree Festival was dedicated at a family service with carols, prayers and a potted history of the Christmas tree.

Those taking part include Music for the Memory, In Charley’s Memory, Somewhere House, U.3.A., Fairview Minibuses, Burnham-On-Sea W.I., Burnham Information Centre, Busy Lizzie’s Kitchen, Positive Wealth Creation, Burnham-On-Sea.com, BARB Search & Rescue, R.N.L.I., Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society, Burnham Area Evening Flower Club, Burnham and District Horticultural Society, For the Fallen, Edithmead Church, The Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs, St Andrew’s Friendship Group, Women who Write, Abbeyfield Wessex, and Highbridge Area Foodbank.

Also participating with trees are St Andrew’s Church Choir, Christian Aid, Third Thursday – a dementia-friendly service open to all, Re-engage, St Andrew’s Parish Tree, Prayer Tree, Holistic Tae Kwon-do, Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, and Burnham and Highbridge Karate Club.