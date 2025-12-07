Heavy rain warning issued for Burnham-On-Sea area on Monday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds across south west England including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Monday until 6pm on Tuesday, with forecasters cautioning that disruption could continue into Wednesday.

An area of low pressure approaching the UK is expected to bring persistent and heavy rain, with up to 40mm falling in some areas and as much as 60-80mm over Dartmoor and high ground in south Wales. This could amount to more than half the average monthly rainfall for December.

Steven Keates, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, says: “At present, the exact track, depth, and timings of this low are uncertain, which makes it harder to determine where will be most impacted by strong winds and/or heavy rain.”

“This system has the potential to cause disruption, and severe weather warnings are likely to be issued over the weekend as details become clearer.”