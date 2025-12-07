Sedgemoor Vintage Club donates £2,000 to local charity after busy year of fundraising

Members of Sedgemoor Vintage Club have presented a cheque for £2,000 to Weston Hospicecare following a successful year of fundraising.

The donation was made at the club’s recent meeting, with proceeds raised from their 2025 events including regular vintage sort-outs and the Sedgemoor Vintage Show held at West Huntspill in July.

The club chose to support Weston Hospicecare this year in memory of Terry Rickard of Burnham Waste Ltd, who gave many years of support to the group. Members of the Rickard family attended the meeting to help present the cheque to Lucie Antoine from Weston Hospicecare.

Sedgemoor Vintage Club meets monthly at the 37 Club in Puriton and organises a variety of events throughout the year. Their next “Vintage Sort Out” takes place at the 37 Club on Sunday, December 7th, with gates opening at 7.30am.

Looking ahead, exhibitors, traders and advertisers are invited to enter the 2026 Sedgemoor Vintage Show, which will be held at West Huntspill on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th July. Entry forms are available via the club’s website and social media channels.

Picture: Sedgemoor Vintage Club Chair Bill Bevan and the Rickard family present a cheque to Lucie Antoine from Weston Hospicecare.