New fuel-efficient waste collection lorries go into use in Burnham-On-Sea area

A new fleet of fuel-efficient refuse collection vehicles is being introduced across Somerset by the council’s collections contractor SUEZ recycling and recovery UK Ltd.

The vehicles replace the 2016 models which are nearing the end of their serviceable lives.

Matthew Canning, SUEZ Contract Director for Somerset, said: “Our new vehicles have some great new features – they are safer, cleaner and more efficient. All this helps us to further improve our already excellent service.”

“While upgrading our equipment over time is essential, it’s important not to lose sight of our key message – that we should reduce, reuse and recycle as much as we can to benefit the county.”

Each new lorry carries bold livery promoting the message that it is better to reduce, reuse or recycle waste than send it for costly disposal. Speech bubbles on the vehicles include playful reminders such as ‘I hate the taste of food waste.’

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Executive Member for Transport and Waste Services, adds: “We are delighted to see the rollout of these new, fuel-efficient vehicles. The advanced features, such as lower emissions, improved safety and quieter operation, will not only help us protect the environment but also ensure a more reliable and efficient collection service.”

“I encourage everyone in Somerset to make the most of their recycling containers and to join us in our efforts to build a greener, more sustainable future for our county.”

Some of the new vehicles have already been deployed on the garden waste collection service, which has recently been re-routed to maximise efficiency and minimise environmental impact.

The Dennis lorries are fitted with Euro 6 category engines, featuring advanced emission control technologies, particulate filters and catalytic reduction systems. They also include Terberg electric bin lifts which are quieter, quicker and equipped with innovative safety features.