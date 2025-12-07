Major gas upgrade roadworks in Highbridge set to finish this week

The latest phase of major gas network upgrade works in Highbridge is due to be completed this week, Wales & West Utilities has confirmed.

The company has been working in the Bennett Road and Isleport Lane areas in recent weeks as part of a project to ensure the gas network continues to operate safely and is ready to transport greener gas in the future.

The A38 has been temporarily closed on several days over the last week for the works, causing long delays to motorists and adversely affecting trade at nearby businesses including Costa and Aldi.

Simon Lee, Programme Controller for Somerset, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been working in the Bennett Road and Isleport Lane areas of Highbridge to upgrade the gas network. This is part of our wider project in the area to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport greener gas in the future.”

He adds that traffic management has been in place throughout the project, which has been carried out in phases. The remaining work is expected to finish by Monday 8th December.

Mr Lee added: “We appreciate that while we work hard to keep disruption to a minimum, our work can impact on local businesses. Any local traders who feel their business has been affected by our work can apply for compensation under the Gas (Street Works) Compensation for Small Businesses Regulations 1996. They can contact our Customer Service Team on freephone 0800 912 2999 or enquiries@wwwutilities.co.uk.

“We know working on roads like these is not ideal, and we’re sorry for the disruption that it has caused, but this work really is essential to keep the gas flowing and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.”