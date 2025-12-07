Burnham-On-Sea visitor builds replica of town’s iconic lighthouse in his garden

A regular visitor to Burnham-On-Sea has built his impressive replica of the town’s famous beach lighthouse in his own garden.

Peter Beardsmore has constructed the one-tenth scale model of the iconic white-and-red lighthouse, which now takes pride of place at his home.

Peter told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We visit Burnham every year and were always fascinated by your lighthouse which seems to stand so forlorn out in the middle of the sea.”

”I decided I wanted my own one so I made a model for the garden!”

The impressive structure has been carefully crafted using half-inch exterior ply with a metal roof and a small light inside.

Its legs are made from one-inch steel tubing, giving the miniature lighthouse a sturdy finish.

The real Burnham lighthouse, built in 1832, is one of the town’s most photographed landmarks. Read more about its history here.