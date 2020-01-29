Over 20 young members of Burnham-On-Sea Cubs have enjoyed a special visit to the town’s fire station this week.

The youngsters, aged between 8 and 10, were given a VIP tour of the fire station in Marine Drive where they meet several of the crewmembers.

They also learnt about some of the specialised life-saving kit, including thermal imaging cameras, and other equipment that is often put to use by the crews.

“The highlight for many of the children, though, was boarding one of the fire engines and finding out how they are used at call-outs,” said a Burnham Cubs spokesperson.

“Our thanks go to the fire crew for welcoming us along for the visit which was enjoyed by all the cubs and helped them earn their fire safety badges.”