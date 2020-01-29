Fizz Free February is coming to Somerset for the first time with the County Council encouraging children, families, organisations and businesses to make the pledge to ‘Go Fizz Free’ for the month.

Saturday 1st February marks the start of Fizz Free February meaning it’s time to ditch sugary drinks for 29 days.

It is part of the wider sugar smart campaign aimed at cutting back on the amount of sugar consumed.

Research has shown that in Somerset one in five children enter primary school overweight or obese; while one in three enter secondary school overweight or obese.

Launched in 2018, Fizz Free February is a great way to reduce sugar intake by cutting out fizzy drinks and can help keep up the habit of drinking fewer sugary drinks for the rest of the year.

Through this campaign, the County Council aims to raise awareness of the health implications of drinking fizzy drinks which often contain high amounts of sugar.

Latest data from Public Health England on the nation’s diet shows that sugar now makes up 13.5 per cent of four to ten-year-olds’ and 14.1per cent of teenagers’ daily calorie intake respectively, while the official recommendation is to limit sugar to no more than five per cent.

To join in, just pledge to give up fizzy drinks for 29-days and tweet @SomersetCouncil using #gofizzfree

Leader of Somerset County Council David Fothergill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a fantastic way to cut down on sugar and make positive changes, such as losing weight. Drinking just one 330ml can of fizzy drink a day could add up to over a stone weight gain per year. Good luck to everyone going fizz free this February.”

For more reasons to quit fizzy drinks visit the Fizz Free February website https://www.sustainweb.org/news/nov19_fizz_free_february/