Britain’s first Christmas concert of the 2020s was held this week at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge 11 months early!

The Christmas Concert was held at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge this evening (Monday 27th January) after an outbreak of flu meant it had to be postponed last month.

The Creative Arts students entertained a capacity audience with festive acting, dancing, Christmas music, complete with mince pies and mulled wine to finish.

Head of Creative Arts Laura Whiteoak told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were so excited to be hosting the first Christmas concert of the decade!”

“We are incredibly proud of the pieces our students produced and know our audience would want the opportunity to enjoy the high standard of their work by fending off the January blues by fully embracing the Christmas spirit with us!”