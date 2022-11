Scores of people headed to Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club’s successful Christmas Bazaar on Saturday (November 19th).

The event was held at Burnham Baptist Church in College Street where stalls were set up and refreshments served.

There was also a special visit by Father Christmas who delighted youngsters by handing out gifts.

A Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club spokesman thanked all who’s supported the event, raising money for local good causes.