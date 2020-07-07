A Burnham-On-Sea street artist has created his biggest and most impressive piece of work yet.

Damian Nicholson has worked for two weeks to spray paint the 17ft wide by 16ft tall painting on the side of a house in Burnham’s Chapel Street, as pictured here.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s called ‘Past, Present and Future’ and is a montage depicting happy memories, a vivid present, and future dreams of the residents of the house, Lyn and Dave.”

“The lockdown has given me an opportunity to spend time on completing it – and it’s my most ambitious piece of art to date. It’s getting lots of positive feedback from passers-by.”

The colourful artwork features a number of personal images including an angel, which represents the face of Lyn’s late sister, a wolf that has spiritual meaning, a dragon fly in memory of an aunt, while the siamese cats and dog are part of the present family.

Lyn says: “We absolutely love it – everything on the wall has a special meaning. It’s really wonderful. We have been getting lots of ‘wows’ and ‘amazings’ from passer-by since Damian finished it.”

Damian says he sat down with the couple to plan out the design together. “Before any spray paint was used, I worked on a sketch of the full montage and then drafted it up.”

“Once we were all happy, they let me loose. It’s a wonderful sized wall, perfect for this, and I used scaffolding to access the whole thing.”

“I have been spraying for four years now and love it. It’s great to turn ideas into art like this.”