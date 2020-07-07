Police outside Burnham-On-Sea Lloyds Bank

Police swooped on Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of Lloyds Bank and a man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Several Police vehicles were seen outside the bank in Burnham’s College Street on Friday morning, July 3rd.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a bank in High Street, Burnham-On-Sea, at about 10.45am on Friday 3rd July, amid concern for a customer making a cash withdrawal while accompanied by a third party.”

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. He has been released under investigation. Enquiries are continuing.”

Police outside Burnham-On-Sea Lloyds Bank

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page