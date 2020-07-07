Police swooped on Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of Lloyds Bank and a man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Several Police vehicles were seen outside the bank in Burnham’s College Street on Friday morning, July 3rd.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a bank in High Street, Burnham-On-Sea, at about 10.45am on Friday 3rd July, amid concern for a customer making a cash withdrawal while accompanied by a third party.”

“A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. He has been released under investigation. Enquiries are continuing.”