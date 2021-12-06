Members of Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club gathered for their annual presentation night on Saturday (December 4th) to shine a light on the club’s many successes over the past year and also remember a key adult member who passed away.

Young swimmers and their families headed to The Boathouse at Burnham’s Lakeside Holiday Park for the well-attended event.

Kelly Podbury, Club Secretary, says: “A great night was held to celebrate our club! We welcomed the family of Michael Lawrence to present the this evening’s awards to our swimmers following our Club Championships a couple of weeks ago.”

“Jane Ellis, daughter of Mike, presented all of our swimmers with their Gold, Silver and Bronze medals whilst her family, including Mike’s wife, Doreen, watched on, during an emotional evening presenting and remembering the great man that Mike was.”

“The club wanted to thank them all for lending us Mike to teach the community to swim, his memory will live on in the club.”

“In memory of Mike, the family presented a new Endeavour Shield and the first recipient was Peter (Pip) Thompson for his commitment to his training and never giving up.”

“We also announced our Captains and Vice Captains, Alex, Amy & Jacob, pictured, and Ellie who didn’t attend.”

“The Boathouse at Lakeside Holiday Park hosted us well again and we thank them for their support. The evening was extremely well attended and all families had a wonderful night of medals, trophies and disco fever.”

“Finally, the recipient of the Chairman’s Award were our Covid marshals who have kept us well informed and safe over the last 18 months and continue to do a marvellous job for us, thank you Oriole and Zoe. We hope you like your special medals.”

“The club grows from strength to strength and we thank every one involved for all their support.”