Grass verges along a busy Burnham-On-Sea road will be bursting into colour next Spring after hundreds of bulbs were planted by members of the town’s Rotary Club on Sunday (December 5th).

Volunteers from the group grabbed spades to plant the daffodil bulbs along Queen’s Drive, as pictured.

The 25kg of bulbs was supplied by Sedgemoor District Council and are among sackfuls of bulbs being given to parish councils and community groups across the district.

Pictured: Burnham Rotary Club President Chris Ashton with Rotarians Jimmy, John and Keith during their annual bulb planting along Queens Drive on Sunday