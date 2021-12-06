East Huntspill launched a month-long Christmas Lights Trail during a festive fundraising evening in the village on Saturday (December 4th).

The trail was launched during an event at East Huntspill Village Hall where a number of seasonal stalls were set up, as pictured here.

Special trail sheets have been produced to help guide families around the village’s best illuminated house displays and get into a festive mood.

The event saw raffles, tombolas, food, mulled cider and mince pies on offer, plus a special visit by Father Christmas. A Christmas Bazaar was also held at East Huntspill Church.

The Christmas lights trail will run throughout December and is being held in aid of East Huntspill School.

Trail sheets, costing £1 each, are available from 7 New Road, TA9 3PT through this month.