A group of Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers has raised hundreds of pounds for the Children’s Ward at Musgrove Park Hospital by taking part in a sponsored walk.

The annual ‘Walk For Joe’ in memory of Joe Laoutaris, a 12 year-old who died of cancer in 2015, was held on Wednesday (February 19th).

Over 30 people braved the cold weather to take part in a walk from Apex Park to Brean Down and back – some completed the walk both ways while others did half the walk – to raise money for Musgrove’s facilities.

They were joined along the route by family, friends and supporters, as pictured here.

Joe’s mum, Mel, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We thank everyone who took part and suported the walk, which was our 9th Beach Walk for Joe.”

“We continue to raise money to improve the Children’s Ward at Musgrove Park Hospital.”