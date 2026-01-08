PHOTOS: Burnham veteran celebrates his century with family, friends and a card from the King

A well‑known Burnham-On-Sea war veteran and long‑standing community volunteer celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends on Wednesday (January 7th).

Tony Winterburn served in the Merchant Navy during the Second World War, taking part in the perilous Arctic Convoys of 1943 that transported vital aid to Russia. The missions were among the most dangerous of the war, with crews facing extreme cold, treacherous seas and enemy attack.

Tony marked his big milestone this week at his care home in Burnham with family, friends and staff members.

After blowing out the candles on a large birthday cake, he opened his dozens of cards which include one from King Charles and Queen Camilla, and recounted some of his wartime experiences and stories.

His bravery has been recognised several times over the years. He received an Arctic Star from the Government, and in 2007 he was presented with a Burnham and Highbridge Civic Award for his service and dedication to the community.

Last year, Tony was contacted by the Russian Embassy regarding a new commemorative medal issued ahead of the anniversary of VE Day. The medal marks ‘The 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941–1945.’

Alongside his wartime service, Tony has been a familiar face in the local community for decades. He was a Radio Officer at Highbridge Radio Station for many years and has also volunteered with local groups, including BARB Search & Rescue and Burnham-On-Sea RNLI, where his support and enthusiasm have been greatly valued.

Tony’s daughters said they are “very proud” of both his wartime service and his many years helping local organisations.

Tony Winterburn recalls serving in the Arctic Convoy:

Tony’s story started on 7th of January 1943.

“With 9 months sea time behind me, I joined ‘Empire Portia’ in Tyne dock as third radio officer. It was my 17th birthday. She was brand new and facing her maiden voyage. On the 17th of January we left Loch Ewe bound for Murmansk with 15 ships in convoy plus a large escort. The weather was reasonable for the season but to the north and east of bear island it was very cold. We were lucky as regards enemy action and with U boats driven off by our escorts and a failed torpedo bomber attack we were able to sail into Kola on 27th of January without loss.”

“Convoy RA-52 sailed two days after we arrived and RA-53 on 1st of March. Destiny or better-said misfortune prevented us from sailing as planned with RA-53. After waiting some time for a berth, we finally discharged the cargo of war material and loaded a part cargo of 1000 tons of cotton in bales and a small amount of timber. We then went to an anchorage in Saida Bay to await the returning convoy’s departure. During our wait, ‘Empire Bard’ came alongside and loaded us with a crated Hurricane fighter plane which had been damaged and was being returned for repair.”

“Murmansk and the surrounding district was under regular air attack and, some days after anchoring, we became a target for an ME109, whose 500lb armour piercing bomb hit just forward of the bridge. The bomb exploded below decks in #2 hold blowing a hole below the waterline in the hull plating and setting the cotton on fire.”

“This resulted in the ship taking water and listing almost immediately to some 30 degrees to port. The crated Hurricane was blocking our path to the seat of the fire, and besides having no adequate gear for moving it, we had precious little time. The deck plating was becoming red hot. The bridge itself acting as a sort of chimney, and was quickly beset with fire. We abandoned ship in the portside lifeboats and were picked up by a Russian tug which partly extinguished the fire and towed the ship into shallow water to prevent it from sinking.”

“After a period in Polyarnoe hospital and an even longer period lodging aboard other ships I was able towards the end of April rejoin ‘Empire Portia’. The hole in the hull Had been patched up and temporary accommodation built in the shell of the bridge structure. The fire had however destroyed the radio room, leaving us with no radio equipment. The ship was again placed alongside the quay for loading and are berth was just astern ‘Ocean Freedom’ which lay on the bottom with just her bridge structure showing above water. In a convoy subsequent to PQ17, she had been hit whilst at the jetty in Murmansk. The ROs in ‘Empire Portia’, Realise ING that the radio gear was probably undamaged rigged with the help of the bosun hey gang way over to the bridge of the ‘Ocean Freedom’ and brought the much needed radio equipment back to the ship.”

“By now we knew that convoys to North Russia had ceased for the time being. The lame ducks – ships that had missed the last returning convoys for one reason or another – were sailed to Archangel to avoid the constant air attacks on Murmansk. There, ‘Empire Portia’ was moored alongside at Bacharitza along with heavy lift ships and a Norwegian tanker where it stayed for a further six months. Our adventures during this period are another story but on November 1st 1943 we joined convoy RA54A and returned almost without incident to the Tyne, arriving about the 16th 17th November, a ship quite different to the one that left the builders yard in pristine condition 12 months earlier , complete with the ‘Ocean Freedom’s’ radio gear.”