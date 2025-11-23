PHOTOS: Crowds flock to watch Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights switch-on

Crowds of spectators flocked to Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (November 22nd) for a packed day of festive entertainment was held to mark the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and Secret World Wildlife Rescue founder Pauline Kidner pushed a plunger to turn on the lights alongside Carnival Queen Liz Malaiperuman and Town Crier Alastair Murray.

An afternoon of entertainment in Victoria Street saw local choirs, performers, fairground rides and stalls set up plus a visit by Santa and The Grinch with Burnham Rotary Club’s Land Train.

Performers included Berrow Primary School, The Accidentals, Coastline Singers, Burnham and Highbridge Town Band, Brent Knoll School, Lisa Jane School of Dance, Jes Prout, Chantelle Lake, St Andrew’s School and Rock Choir.

There will also be festive children’s activities from Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club plus other stalls from local charities and displays from Burnham’s emergency services including the Police, fire service and BARB.

This year’s community event was organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Burnham Carnival Committee, Burnham Rotary Club, Silver Spur Events, BiARS, local retailers and businesses, and many local groups and schools.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said: “I would like to thank Burnham Chamber of Trade for organising such a superb, well-attended switch-on event and to all those taking part. It was a wonderful start to the Christmas season.”

A lantern parade of over 30 people was also held in the town centre shortly before the switch-on following a free lantern-making workshop at Crafty Teacup Creative Hub in Victoria Street, gathering outside Lloyds Bank for a short walk via Chapel Street and ending next to the stage in Victoria Street.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesperson said: “A big thank you goes to everyone who attended, took part and supported this year’s Christmas lights switch-on on a cool, showery day.”

“Despite the poor weather we had a great turnout. We encourage local people to support Burnham’s town centre shops and businesses this Christmas – there’s a great variety of independent shops offering a range of gift options and ideas.”