National Autistic Society puts action plan in place to address Burnham care service CQC warnings

A residential care service in Burnham-On-Sea has been issued three warning notices and been rated ‘requires improvement’ following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Park View, a residential service managed by the National Autistic Society in Burnham’s Westfield Road, received the notices after an assessment in late September.

The CQC measures five categories that determine how Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsible, and Well-led care homes are. Park View was rated ‘Inadequate’ in the ‘Safe’ category, and ‘Requires improvement’ in the ‘Effective’, ‘Responsible’, and ‘Well-led’ categories. It also scored a positive result in the ‘Caring’ category, where the service was rated ‘Good’.

The report added that while the environment was generally safe and clean, and people felt safe, there were shortfalls in medicine management, staff training, and risk management.

Candice York, Managing Director for Adult Services at the National Autistic Society, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The quality of care that we deliver and the safeguarding of the people we provide services to is paramount to us. We take the warning notices and findings of the Care Quality Commission report extremely seriously.

“We have a robust action plan in place to address the findings and ensure the quality of care at Park View returns to the high standard that the people we support deserve. Whilst the report highlights areas for improvement, it also highlights positive areas of the service we provide, including being rated Good for caring.”

She adds: “Our focus now is to continue to address the areas for improvement in the report to ensure we deliver the standards of care and support that we expect and demand for autistic people.”