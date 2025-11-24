5.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Nov 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham Area Flower Club holds Christmas floral art night with top florist
News

Burnham Area Flower Club holds Christmas floral art night with top florist

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham Area Flower Club held a spectacular evening of floral artistry on Friday (21st November) with a special demonstration titled Floral Festive Fantasy by renowned flower arranger Arnaud Metairie from Winchcombe.

The event took place at the Roman Catholic Church in Highbridge Road and saw a capacity audience of over 100 people watching on.

Guests enjoyed an evening of festive inspiration, with a sales table and raffle also taking place during the event.

A spokesperson says: “It was a delightful evening for flower enthusiasts and supporters to get us all into the seasonal spirit.”

Previous article
National Autistic Society puts action plan in place to address Burnham care service CQC warnings
Next article
Turnip Prize 2025: Finalists announced for Somerset spoof art contest

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
5.8 ° C
7.3 °
4.2 °
84 %
0.9kmh
63 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com