Burnham Area Flower Club holds Christmas floral art night with top florist

Burnham Area Flower Club held a spectacular evening of floral artistry on Friday (21st November) with a special demonstration titled Floral Festive Fantasy by renowned flower arranger Arnaud Metairie from Winchcombe.

The event took place at the Roman Catholic Church in Highbridge Road and saw a capacity audience of over 100 people watching on.

Guests enjoyed an evening of festive inspiration, with a sales table and raffle also taking place during the event.

A spokesperson says: “It was a delightful evening for flower enthusiasts and supporters to get us all into the seasonal spirit.”